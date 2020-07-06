Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3105 LOURDES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3105 LOURDES STREET
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:55 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3105 LOURDES STREET
3105 Lourdes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3105 Lourdes Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have any available units?
3105 LOURDES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3105 LOURDES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3105 LOURDES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 LOURDES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3105 LOURDES STREET offers parking.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have a pool?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 LOURDES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 LOURDES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University