All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 307 Annarose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
307 Annarose Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:47 PM
1 of 1
307 Annarose Drive
307 Annarose Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Annarose Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan and huge back yard, with deck and barn. Great opportunity to put your special touch on this place!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Annarose Drive have any available units?
307 Annarose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 307 Annarose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Annarose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Annarose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 307 Annarose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 307 Annarose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 307 Annarose Drive offers parking.
Does 307 Annarose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Annarose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Annarose Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Annarose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Annarose Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Annarose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Annarose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Annarose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Annarose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Annarose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
