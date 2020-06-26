Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3058 Villa Sur Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3058 Villa Sur Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3058 Villa Sur Trail
3058 Villa Sur Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3058 Villa Sur Trail, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath, 2 car garage. Carpet, fresh paint , vinyl, kitchen appliacnes , bathrooms. 2 living rooms, dining room and breakfast area. Large backyard. Will not be around long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have any available units?
3058 Villa Sur Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have?
Some of 3058 Villa Sur Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3058 Villa Sur Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3058 Villa Sur Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 Villa Sur Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3058 Villa Sur Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3058 Villa Sur Trail offers parking.
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3058 Villa Sur Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have a pool?
No, 3058 Villa Sur Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have accessible units?
No, 3058 Villa Sur Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 Villa Sur Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 Villa Sur Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University