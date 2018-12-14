All apartments in Dallas
/
Dallas, TX
/
3046 50th St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:41 AM

3046 50th St

3046 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3046 50th Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 50th St have any available units?
3046 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 50th St have?
Some of 3046 50th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
3046 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 3046 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 3046 50th St offers parking.
Does 3046 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 50th St have a pool?
No, 3046 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 3046 50th St have accessible units?
No, 3046 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 50th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 50th St has units with dishwashers.

