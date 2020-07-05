Rent Calculator
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:27 PM
1 of 1
3040 parklane
3040 Park Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3040 Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Parklane village - Property Id: 228828
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228828
Property Id 228828
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5583884)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3040 parklane have any available units?
3040 parklane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3040 parklane have?
Some of 3040 parklane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3040 parklane currently offering any rent specials?
3040 parklane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 parklane pet-friendly?
No, 3040 parklane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3040 parklane offer parking?
No, 3040 parklane does not offer parking.
Does 3040 parklane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 parklane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 parklane have a pool?
No, 3040 parklane does not have a pool.
Does 3040 parklane have accessible units?
No, 3040 parklane does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 parklane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 parklane has units with dishwashers.
