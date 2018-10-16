Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3030 Newcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3030 Newcastle Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:22 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3030 Newcastle Drive
3030 Newcastle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3030 Newcastle Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Large rooms
Fireplace
Separate area for washer/dryer
Nice front yard with mature trees
Fenced backyard
Storage building
Covered patio
2 car garage
Covered carport
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/dallas-tx?lid=12224515
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4881114)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive have any available units?
3030 Newcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3030 Newcastle Drive have?
Some of 3030 Newcastle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3030 Newcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Newcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Newcastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Newcastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Newcastle Drive offers parking.
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Newcastle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 3030 Newcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Newcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Newcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Newcastle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University