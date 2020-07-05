All apartments in Dallas
3027 Shorewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 Shorewood Drive

3027 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Shorewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, and driveway parking. The home is directly across the street from Eastfield College, and is minutes from Motley Park, Motley Elementary School, Lawrence Elementary School, dd's DISCOUNTS, Pizza Hut, Jack in the Box, Goodwill, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, Walgreens and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
3027 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 3027 Shorewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Shorewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3027 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3027 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3027 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Shorewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

