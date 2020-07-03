Rent Calculator
3025 St Ursula Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 1
3025 St Ursula Dr
3025 Saint Ursula Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3025 Saint Ursula Dr, Dallas, TX 75233
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE4805361)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have any available units?
3025 St Ursula Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3025 St Ursula Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3025 St Ursula Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 St Ursula Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr offer parking?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have a pool?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have accessible units?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 St Ursula Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 St Ursula Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
