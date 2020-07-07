All apartments in Dallas
3024 LOURDES STREET

3024 Lourdes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Lourdes Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have any available units?
3024 LOURDES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3024 LOURDES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3024 LOURDES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 LOURDES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET offer parking?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have a pool?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 LOURDES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 LOURDES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

