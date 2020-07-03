All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3023 Woodwind Lane

3023 Woodwind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Woodwind Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Immediate occupancy. Charming home near I35, I635 and Webb Chapel in Dallas. Spacious yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have any available units?
3023 Woodwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3023 Woodwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Woodwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Woodwind Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane offer parking?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have a pool?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 Woodwind Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Woodwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Woodwind Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

