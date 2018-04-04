Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
302 Ensenada Plaza
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 13
302 Ensenada Plaza
302 Ensenada Plaza
No Longer Available
Location
302 Ensenada Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
you’ll find wood and carpet flooring and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances. Don’t miss out on this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza have any available units?
302 Ensenada Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 302 Ensenada Plaza have?
Some of 302 Ensenada Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 302 Ensenada Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
302 Ensenada Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Ensenada Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Ensenada Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 302 Ensenada Plaza offers parking.
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Ensenada Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza have a pool?
No, 302 Ensenada Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza have accessible units?
No, 302 Ensenada Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Ensenada Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Ensenada Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
