Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3017 Grafton Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3017 Grafton Avenue
3017 Grafton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3017 Grafton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom cottage - updated and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue have any available units?
3017 Grafton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3017 Grafton Avenue have?
Some of 3017 Grafton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3017 Grafton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Grafton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Grafton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Grafton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Grafton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 Grafton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 Grafton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 Grafton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Grafton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Grafton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
