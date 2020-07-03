3015 State St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio- Uptown, Dallas - $1,255

studio apartment

LEASE ENDS 7/03/19

wood floors, stainless steel appliances

rustic finishes

600+ square feet

4th floor tucked away in the corner with large windows that overlook state/ allen street

conveniently located in the heart of uptown, dallas (near the rustic, Katy Trail)

has a bar and a restaurant at the floor of the apartment

includes a fitness center, conference room, rooftop seating / lounge area, pool, and more.

Parking is always empty on the fourth floor



(RLNE4530355)