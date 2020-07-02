All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3015 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3015 State St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3015 State St

3015 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3015 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio- Uptown, Dallas - $1,255
studio apartment
LEASE ENDS 7/03/19
wood floors, stainless steel appliances
rustic finishes
600+ square feet
4th floor tucked away in the corner with large windows that overlook state/ allen street
conveniently located in the heart of uptown, dallas (near the rustic, Katy Trail)
has a bar and a restaurant at the floor of the apartment
includes a fitness center, conference room, rooftop seating / lounge area, pool, and more.
Parking is always empty on the fourth floor

(RLNE4530355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 State St have any available units?
3015 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 State St have?
Some of 3015 State St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 State St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 State St is pet friendly.
Does 3015 State St offer parking?
Yes, 3015 State St offers parking.
Does 3015 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 State St have a pool?
Yes, 3015 State St has a pool.
Does 3015 State St have accessible units?
No, 3015 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 State St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University