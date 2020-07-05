Rent Calculator
3015 Andrea Ln.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 10
3015 Andrea Ln.
3015 Andrea Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3015 Andrea Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3015 Andrea Ln. Available 08/31/19 Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE5023838)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have any available units?
3015 Andrea Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3015 Andrea Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Andrea Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Andrea Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. offer parking?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have a pool?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Andrea Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Andrea Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
