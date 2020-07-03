All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:24 PM

3011 Marjorie Avenue

3011 Marjorie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Marjorie Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-1ba-1ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have any available units?
3011 Marjorie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have?
Some of 3011 Marjorie Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Marjorie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Marjorie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Marjorie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Marjorie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Marjorie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Marjorie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3011 Marjorie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3011 Marjorie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Marjorie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Marjorie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

