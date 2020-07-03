All apartments in Dallas
3006 Zenia Drive
3006 Zenia Drive

3006 Zenia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Zenia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Newer 3 Story Townhome with Great Rooftop Deck. Custom Cabinetry with Granite Island in kitchen, SS Appliances, Perfect for Entertaining. 3rd Level Master with Large Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Zenia Drive have any available units?
3006 Zenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Zenia Drive have?
Some of 3006 Zenia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Zenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Zenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Zenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Zenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3006 Zenia Drive offer parking?
No, 3006 Zenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Zenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Zenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Zenia Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Zenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Zenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Zenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Zenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Zenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

