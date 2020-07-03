Rent Calculator
3003 Reynolds Ave
Last updated March 20 2019 at 10:21 AM
3003 Reynolds Ave
3003 Reynolds Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3003 Reynolds Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Owenwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3003 reynolds dallas tx. 75223 - Property Id: 107588
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107588
Property Id 107588
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4781083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave have any available units?
3003 Reynolds Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3003 Reynolds Ave have?
Some of 3003 Reynolds Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3003 Reynolds Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Reynolds Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Reynolds Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave offer parking?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave have a pool?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave have accessible units?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Reynolds Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Reynolds Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
