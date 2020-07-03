All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3003 Appaloosa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3003 Appaloosa Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:24 PM

3003 Appaloosa Dr

3003 Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3003 Appaloosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NRE5nRHyEe&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have any available units?
3003 Appaloosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3003 Appaloosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Appaloosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Appaloosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr offer parking?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have a pool?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Appaloosa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Appaloosa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University