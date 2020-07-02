Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3002 shenstone Dr
3002 shenstone Dr
3002 Shenstone Drive
Location
3002 Shenstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have any available units?
3002 shenstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3002 shenstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3002 shenstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 shenstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr offer parking?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have a pool?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 shenstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 shenstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
