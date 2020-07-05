All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:12 AM

2942 Mesa View Drive

2942 Mesa View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Mesa View Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have any available units?
2942 Mesa View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2942 Mesa View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Mesa View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Mesa View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Mesa View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive offer parking?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have a pool?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Mesa View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Mesa View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

