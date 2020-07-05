Rent Calculator
2929 Housley Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM
1 of 16
2929 Housley Drive
2929 Housley Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2929 Housley Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in East Dallas. Two living rooms with a fireplace. Full-size dining room , with a Wet bar. Stove, oven.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 Housley Drive have any available units?
2929 Housley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2929 Housley Drive have?
Some of 2929 Housley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2929 Housley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Housley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Housley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Housley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2929 Housley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Housley Drive offers parking.
Does 2929 Housley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Housley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Housley Drive have a pool?
No, 2929 Housley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Housley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2929 Housley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Housley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Housley Drive has units with dishwashers.
