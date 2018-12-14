This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 50th St have any available units?
2928 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 50th St have?
Some of 2928 50th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
2928 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 2928 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 2928 50th St offers parking.
Does 2928 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 50th St have a pool?
No, 2928 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 2928 50th St have accessible units?
No, 2928 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 50th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 50th St has units with dishwashers.
