Last updated September 23 2019 at 2:59 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2915 Kingsford Avenue
2915 Kingsford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2915 Kingsford Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Main house has 3 bedrooms 1.1 bath, The guest quarters has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a full kitchen. ITIN are welcome to apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have any available units?
2915 Kingsford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2915 Kingsford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Kingsford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Kingsford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Kingsford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 Kingsford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
