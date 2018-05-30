All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2911 S Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2911 S Bend Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM

2911 S Bend Drive

2911 South Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2911 South Bend Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near 635 and Josey. Vaulted ceilings, spacious family room, granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 S Bend Drive have any available units?
2911 S Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 S Bend Drive have?
Some of 2911 S Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 S Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2911 S Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 S Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2911 S Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University