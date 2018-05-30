Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2911 S Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2911 S Bend Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2911 S Bend Drive
2911 South Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2911 South Bend Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near 635 and Josey. Vaulted ceilings, spacious family room, granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have any available units?
2911 S Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2911 S Bend Drive have?
Some of 2911 S Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2911 S Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2911 S Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 S Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2911 S Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 S Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 S Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University