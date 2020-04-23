All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

2911 Monet Pl

2911 Monet Place · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Monet Place, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has bar seating and plenty of storage options. Hard surface flooring throughout and 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=OhHNF6IXXZ&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Monet Pl have any available units?
2911 Monet Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2911 Monet Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Monet Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Monet Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Monet Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Monet Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Monet Pl offers parking.
Does 2911 Monet Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Monet Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Monet Pl have a pool?
No, 2911 Monet Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Monet Pl have accessible units?
No, 2911 Monet Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Monet Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Monet Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Monet Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Monet Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

