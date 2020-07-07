Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2911 LOURDES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2911 LOURDES STREET
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2911 LOURDES STREET
2911 Lourdes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2911 Lourdes Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex. All new paint. Lourdes Place is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to ft. worth avenue. These homes are in a great location and are just minutes away from I 30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have any available units?
2911 LOURDES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2911 LOURDES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2911 LOURDES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 LOURDES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET offer parking?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have a pool?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have accessible units?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 LOURDES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 LOURDES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University