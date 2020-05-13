2911 Dawson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE BLOCK OUT OF DEEP ELLUM. Looking for a luxury apartment: this is NOT the place. This may not be nice but it is cheap. Commercial live/work space: so you can run your business out of this location. We are up for hearing about any other plans you may have for the place. Neighborhood looks rough but neighbors have never had a problem. Drive by first to see if it something you will be interested in. Looking for someone who has vision and understands that getting a house with a large yard 50X100 for cheap rent has some trade offs.

2911 Dwason Dallas Texas.

Cheap downtown Deep ellum house with a large yard