Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:56 PM

2911 Dawson

2911 Dawson St · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Dawson St, Dallas, TX 75226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE BLOCK OUT OF DEEP ELLUM. Looking for a luxury apartment: this is NOT the place. This may not be nice but it is cheap. Commercial live/work space: so you can run your business out of this location. We are up for hearing about any other plans you may have for the place. Neighborhood looks rough but neighbors have never had a problem. Drive by first to see if it something you will be interested in. Looking for someone who has vision and understands that getting a house with a large yard 50X100 for cheap rent has some trade offs.
2911 Dwason Dallas Texas.
Cheap downtown Deep ellum house with a large yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Dawson have any available units?
2911 Dawson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 Dawson have?
Some of 2911 Dawson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Dawson currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Dawson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Dawson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Dawson is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Dawson offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Dawson offers parking.
Does 2911 Dawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Dawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Dawson have a pool?
No, 2911 Dawson does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Dawson have accessible units?
No, 2911 Dawson does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Dawson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Dawson does not have units with dishwashers.

