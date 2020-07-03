All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2910 Prichard Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2910 Prichard Lane

2910 Prichard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Prichard Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont - Scyene

Amenities

parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Prichard Lane have any available units?
2910 Prichard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2910 Prichard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Prichard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Prichard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Prichard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Prichard Lane offers parking.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Prichard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2910 Prichard Lane has a pool.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane have accessible units?
No, 2910 Prichard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Prichard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Prichard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Prichard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

