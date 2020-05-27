All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2902 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful tri-level townhouse in the heart of State-Thomas. Updated kitchen with new granite and stainless steel appliances, bath updated with new granite and sinks, hardwood floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful bay window with views of State Street. Both bedrooms are large with ample closet space and private bath. Large storage room by garage and full size washer-dryer. Corner unit, only shares one wall! Water, trash included in rent. Quiet community. Completely secured with gates and has private pool and BBQ area.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 State Street have any available units?
2902 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 State Street have?
Some of 2902 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2902 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 2902 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2902 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2902 State Street offers parking.
Does 2902 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 State Street have a pool?
Yes, 2902 State Street has a pool.
Does 2902 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2902 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 State Street has units with dishwashers.

