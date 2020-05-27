2902 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful tri-level townhouse in the heart of State-Thomas. Updated kitchen with new granite and stainless steel appliances, bath updated with new granite and sinks, hardwood floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful bay window with views of State Street. Both bedrooms are large with ample closet space and private bath. Large storage room by garage and full size washer-dryer. Corner unit, only shares one wall! Water, trash included in rent. Quiet community. Completely secured with gates and has private pool and BBQ area.