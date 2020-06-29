Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
29 Harbor Town
29 Harbor Town
29 Harbor Town Drive
No Longer Available
Location
29 Harbor Town Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a well located 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with incredible views of the bay available for a 12 month lease. Enjoy all the amenities the SPI Golf Community has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 Harbor Town have any available units?
29 Harbor Town doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 29 Harbor Town currently offering any rent specials?
29 Harbor Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Harbor Town pet-friendly?
No, 29 Harbor Town is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 29 Harbor Town offer parking?
Yes, 29 Harbor Town offers parking.
Does 29 Harbor Town have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Harbor Town does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Harbor Town have a pool?
No, 29 Harbor Town does not have a pool.
Does 29 Harbor Town have accessible units?
No, 29 Harbor Town does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Harbor Town have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Harbor Town does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Harbor Town have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Harbor Town does not have units with air conditioning.
