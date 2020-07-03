Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2868 Harbinger Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2868 Harbinger Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2868 Harbinger Lane
2868 Harbinger Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2868 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with high ceiling and fireplace in family room. Two bedrooms one, a half bath and one car garage. Property has refrigerator, range stove, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane have any available units?
2868 Harbinger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2868 Harbinger Lane have?
Some of 2868 Harbinger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2868 Harbinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Harbinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Harbinger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2868 Harbinger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2868 Harbinger Lane offers parking.
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2868 Harbinger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane have a pool?
No, 2868 Harbinger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 2868 Harbinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Harbinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2868 Harbinger Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University