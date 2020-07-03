All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

2868 Harbinger Lane

2868 Harbinger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2868 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Great home with high ceiling and fireplace in family room. Two bedrooms one, a half bath and one car garage. Property has refrigerator, range stove, dishwasher, and washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

