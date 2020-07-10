All apartments in Dallas
2850 N Harwood St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

2850 N Harwood St

2850 North Harwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2850 North Harwood Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5805801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 N Harwood St have any available units?
2850 N Harwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2850 N Harwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2850 N Harwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 N Harwood St pet-friendly?
No, 2850 N Harwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2850 N Harwood St offer parking?
No, 2850 N Harwood St does not offer parking.
Does 2850 N Harwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 N Harwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 N Harwood St have a pool?
Yes, 2850 N Harwood St has a pool.
Does 2850 N Harwood St have accessible units?
No, 2850 N Harwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 N Harwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 N Harwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 N Harwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 N Harwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

