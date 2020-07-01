All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678

2850 Clydedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2850 Clydedale Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Property Description
Villa Encanto Apartments
Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Gated Community with Utilities Included!

Find your home at Villa Encanto in Dallas. Featuring Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom options with prices starting from $675, your new home is waiting. The team of leasing professionals is available to assist you in finding your perfect apartment. Youll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community including convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and hardwood floors. Contact us or drop by to check the current floorplan availability and make your move to Villa Encanto.

Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Patio or Balcony
Dining Room
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Walk-in Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have any available units?
2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have?
Some of 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 offers parking.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have a pool?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have accessible units?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 678 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University