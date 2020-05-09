All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:30 AM

2842 Kingsford Avenue

2842 Kingsford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Kingsford Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath & 2 Livingroom Home With Fresh Paint Throughout. Large Kitchen With Granite Countertops & Island. Lots Of Cabinet Space. Wood Gated Fence And A Large Workshop In Rear Of Home! Large Lot!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have any available units?
2842 Kingsford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2842 Kingsford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Kingsford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Kingsford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 Kingsford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 Kingsford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

