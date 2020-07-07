Great 4 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Oak Cliff! Very convenient to all shopping areas and major highways. Recently painted inside and out, big privacy fence in your backyard, with metal storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2829 Falls Drive have any available units?
2829 Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Is 2829 Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.