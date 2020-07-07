All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2829 Falls Drive

2829 Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Falls Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Oak Cliff! Very convenient to all shopping areas and major highways. Recently painted inside and out, big privacy fence in your backyard, with metal storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Falls Drive have any available units?
2829 Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2829 Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2829 Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 2829 Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

