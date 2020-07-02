All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2828 Woodside Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:51 AM

2828 Woodside Street

2828 Woodside Street · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Woodside Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
828 Woodside Street, Dallas, TX 75204 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 06/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Saflok Keyless Electronic Residence Door System Elegant Level 3 Granite Countertops & Kitchen Tile Backsplash with Handcrafted Aesthetic Style Bandillero-Birch Hardwood Floors and Tailored Carpet in Bedrooms Imported Chrome Lighting package featuring fixtures of distinction throughout each residence Modern Imported Chrome Ceiling Fans Built-in Warming Drawers KitchenAid Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Stove or Range Top* KitchenAid Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerators Featuring the Ease of In-door Ice & Water Access KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Microwave Urban Modern Hardware and Finishes in Brushed Nickel and Chrome USB Outlets in Bedroom, also Included on Kitchen Islands and Computer Desks Undermount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks Unique Kitchen Design with 42in Solid Wood Grecio Grey Custom Cabinetry Elegant Open Plan Concept for Living /Dining Areas* Built-in Wine Refrigerators Intrusion Alarms Included in Every Home Urban Balconies 10 ft. Interior Ceilings Custom Bathrooms with Piccasso Floor Tile, Custom Framed Mirrors, Frameless Glass Showers and Hexagon Tile Shower Base. Custom Island Pendants and Under Cabinet Lighting ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Distinctly Appointed Resident Lounge Fully Functional Bike Storage Direct Access Resident & Guest Garage Parking Climate Controlled Interior Corridors On-site Management & Maintenance Wi-Fi in Guest Areas Private 2nd floor Courtyard Amenity Deck Serene 2nd floor Plunge Pool Pets are Welcome Close proximity to Uptown’s best offerings for Cafes, Shopping, Spa Services, Galleries, Restaurants and Nightlife Gourmet Inspired Al Fresco Kitchen with Grilling Station Private Executive Conference Room Luxer One Resident Package Management System Convenient Dry Cleaning and Laundry Pickup and Delivery _________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome. [ Published 4-Jun-19 / ID 3008564 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Woodside Street have any available units?
2828 Woodside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Woodside Street have?
Some of 2828 Woodside Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Woodside Street currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Woodside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Woodside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Woodside Street is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Woodside Street offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Woodside Street offers parking.
Does 2828 Woodside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Woodside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Woodside Street have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Woodside Street has a pool.
Does 2828 Woodside Street have accessible units?
No, 2828 Woodside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Woodside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Woodside Street has units with dishwashers.

