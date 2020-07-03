All apartments in Dallas
2826 Marburg St

2826 Marburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Marburg Street, Dallas, TX 75215
RUFCO

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Marburg St have any available units?
2826 Marburg St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Marburg St have?
Some of 2826 Marburg St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Marburg St currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Marburg St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Marburg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 Marburg St is pet friendly.
Does 2826 Marburg St offer parking?
No, 2826 Marburg St does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Marburg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Marburg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Marburg St have a pool?
No, 2826 Marburg St does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Marburg St have accessible units?
No, 2826 Marburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Marburg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Marburg St does not have units with dishwashers.

