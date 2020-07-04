All apartments in Dallas
2821 Reagan

2821 Reagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Reagan Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Remodeled this amazing Oak Lawn Beauty is within walking distance to fine dining, local shops, and easy access to major freeways. Truly a great value for your money with a washing facility on site that is free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Reagan have any available units?
2821 Reagan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2821 Reagan currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Reagan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Reagan pet-friendly?
No, 2821 Reagan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2821 Reagan offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Reagan offers parking.
Does 2821 Reagan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Reagan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Reagan have a pool?
No, 2821 Reagan does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Reagan have accessible units?
No, 2821 Reagan does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Reagan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Reagan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 Reagan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 Reagan does not have units with air conditioning.

