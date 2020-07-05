Rent Calculator
2817 Encino Drive
2817 Encino Drive
2817 Encino Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2817 Encino Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a Charming DOLLHOUSE W-HARDWOODS...CUTE DRIVE UP. . 1000+ SQ FEET. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. 2-1 with WASH,DRY CONNECTIONS. Oversize backyard. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2817 Encino Drive have any available units?
2817 Encino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2817 Encino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Encino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Encino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Encino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2817 Encino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Encino Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Encino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Encino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Encino Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Encino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Encino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Encino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Encino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Encino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Encino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Encino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
