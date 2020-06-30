All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2816 Throckmorton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2816 Throckmorton Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

2816 Throckmorton Street

2816 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2816 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom approximately 575 square feet. There are wood floors throughout, a separate dining area, granite counter tops, new appliances, a walk-in closet with tons of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2816 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2816 Throckmorton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Throckmorton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
No, 2816 Throckmorton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2816 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2816 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University