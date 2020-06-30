2816 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom approximately 575 square feet. There are wood floors throughout, a separate dining area, granite counter tops, new appliances, a walk-in closet with tons of storage space.