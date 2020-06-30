This unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom approximately 575 square feet. There are wood floors throughout, a separate dining area, granite counter tops, new appliances, a walk-in closet with tons of storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2816 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2816 Throckmorton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.