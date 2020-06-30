Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2815 Silkwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2815 Silkwood St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:34 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2815 Silkwood St
2815 Silkwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2815 Silkwood Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 Silkwood St have any available units?
2815 Silkwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2815 Silkwood St have?
Some of 2815 Silkwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2815 Silkwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Silkwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Silkwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Silkwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Silkwood St offer parking?
No, 2815 Silkwood St does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Silkwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Silkwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Silkwood St have a pool?
No, 2815 Silkwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Silkwood St have accessible units?
No, 2815 Silkwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Silkwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Silkwood St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University