All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2815 Scottsbluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2815 Scottsbluff
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

2815 Scottsbluff

2815 Scottsbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 Scottsbluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,774 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4773963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Scottsbluff have any available units?
2815 Scottsbluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Scottsbluff have?
Some of 2815 Scottsbluff's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Scottsbluff currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Scottsbluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Scottsbluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Scottsbluff is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Scottsbluff offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Scottsbluff offers parking.
Does 2815 Scottsbluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Scottsbluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Scottsbluff have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Scottsbluff has a pool.
Does 2815 Scottsbluff have accessible units?
No, 2815 Scottsbluff does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Scottsbluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Scottsbluff does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University