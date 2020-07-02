Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2812 Canary Drive.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2812 Canary Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 15
Location
2812 Canary Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and move in ready! This charming single story features a cozy front porch and a spacious living area featuring hardwood floors throughout and carpeting in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Canary Drive have any available units?
2812 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2812 Canary Drive have?
Some of 2812 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2812 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Canary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2812 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Canary Drive offers parking.
Does 2812 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Canary Drive have a pool?
No, 2812 Canary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 2812 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Canary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
