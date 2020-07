Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This property is just steps away from all of the restaurants and bars at Cedar Springs & Oaklawn. The apartment has been remodeled with wood floors throughout, slate flooring in both the kitchen and bath, a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & new appliances, central heat & air and a private balcony. The building is secured with gated entry as well as gated parking.