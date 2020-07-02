2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Uptown unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Elevators, W/D rental($40/mo), Community parking garage

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 30149250



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group