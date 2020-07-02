All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

2808 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2808 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Uptown unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Elevators, W/D rental($40/mo), Community parking garage
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 30149250

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have any available units?
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have?
Some of 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 currently offering any rent specials?
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 pet-friendly?
No, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 offer parking?
Yes, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 offers parking.
Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have a pool?
Yes, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 has a pool.
Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have accessible units?
No, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University