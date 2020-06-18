2807 San Paula Avenue

Neatly maintained ranch style home positioned in well established neighborhood. Featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, frig, washer and dryer. Fresh interior painting. ceramic tile in kitchen and wet areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
