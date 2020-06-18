All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:43 AM

2807 San Paula Avenue

2807 San Paula Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2807 San Paula Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Neatly maintained ranch style home positioned in well established neighborhood. Featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, frig, washer and dryer. Fresh interior painting. ceramic tile in kitchen and wet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 San Paula Avenue have any available units?
2807 San Paula Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 San Paula Avenue have?
Some of 2807 San Paula Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 San Paula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2807 San Paula Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 San Paula Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2807 San Paula Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2807 San Paula Avenue offer parking?
No, 2807 San Paula Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2807 San Paula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 San Paula Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 San Paula Avenue have a pool?
No, 2807 San Paula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2807 San Paula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2807 San Paula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 San Paula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 San Paula Avenue has units with dishwashers.

