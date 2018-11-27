Beautiful Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently updated. Features stainless steel appliances, vinyl floors throughout, and spacious patio. Located in the heart of Oaklawn within walking distance from a variety of restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 Reagan Street have any available units?
2806 Reagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Reagan Street have?
Some of 2806 Reagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Reagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Reagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.