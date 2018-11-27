All apartments in Dallas
2806 Reagan Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM

2806 Reagan Street

2806 Reagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Reagan Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently updated. Features stainless steel appliances, vinyl floors throughout, and spacious patio. Located in the heart of Oaklawn within walking distance from a variety of restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Reagan Street have any available units?
2806 Reagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Reagan Street have?
Some of 2806 Reagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Reagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Reagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Reagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Reagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2806 Reagan Street offer parking?
No, 2806 Reagan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Reagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 Reagan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Reagan Street have a pool?
No, 2806 Reagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Reagan Street have accessible units?
No, 2806 Reagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Reagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Reagan Street has units with dishwashers.

