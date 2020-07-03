2802 N Hall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short Term Lease Only to expire July 31, 2019. Walking distance to shopping and entertainment and close to freeways. Three story townhome offering hardwood floors located close to the downtown area. Bedroom or Office with bathroom located on the first level, living area with decorative fireplace open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining room on the second level. Extra large Master bedroom suite and bath with garden tub and stand up shower, double vanity sink, nice size walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer included, one small to medium size pet accepted with extra pet deposit. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.