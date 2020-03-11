All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2802 N Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2802 N Hall Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2802 N Hall Street

2802 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2802 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term Lease Only to expire July 31, 2019. Walking distance to shopping and entertainment and close to freeways. Three story townhome offering hardwood floors located close to the downtown area. Bedroom or Office with bathroom located on the first level, living area with decorative fireplace open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining room on the second level. Extra large Master bedroom suite and bath with garden tub and stand up shower, double vanity sink, nice size walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer included, one small to medium size pet accepted with extra pet deposit. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 N Hall Street have any available units?
2802 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 N Hall Street have?
Some of 2802 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2802 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 N Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 2802 N Hall Street offer parking?
No, 2802 N Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 2802 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 2802 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2802 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 2802 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University